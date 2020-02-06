ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.75. 264,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,624. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

