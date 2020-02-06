Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 49,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,111. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

