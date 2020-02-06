Absolute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,179.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Absolute has a market cap of $21,372.00 and approximately $2,179.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Absolute has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

