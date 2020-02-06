AC3 (AC3) Price Hits $0.0004

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Bibox. During the last seven days, AC3 has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $194,491.00 and $55.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AC3

AC3 (AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

