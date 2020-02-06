Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

