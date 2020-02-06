Actinium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,345.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $451,486.00 and approximately $4,345.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,907,550 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

