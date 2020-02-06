Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently:

2/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/8/2020 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Activision Blizzard had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after buying an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,540,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,333,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 416,739 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

