ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) will be issuing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 8.29%.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

