Adelphoi (ADL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $219.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $200,279.00 and $219.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

