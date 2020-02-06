Admiral Group (ADM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Admiral Group (LON: ADM) recently:

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/3/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/31/2020 – Admiral Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Admiral Group was downgraded by analysts at Investec to an “add” rating.

1/16/2020 – Admiral Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/6/2020 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/16/2019 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/11/2019 – Admiral Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ADM stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,275 ($29.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,293.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,155.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. Admiral Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

In other news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

