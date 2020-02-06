ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 415,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

