Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADRO shares. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20,286 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. Research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

