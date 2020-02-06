Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summer Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.50.

1/28/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/7/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from strong adoption of latest Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors. Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a key catalyst. Strength in GPU ASPs primarily driven by higher datacenter GPU sales bodes well. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain hold promise. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are aiding it to expand business opportunities. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Further, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability.”

1/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

AMD traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,559,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,647,520. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 164.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

