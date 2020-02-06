AEGON (AEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Get AEGON alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.