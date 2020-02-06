AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AEWL stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 74 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 601,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.12. AEW UK Long Lease REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 91.25 ($1.20).

AEW UK Long Lease REIT Company Profile

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

