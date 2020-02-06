Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGIO opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.42. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 403,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,112,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.