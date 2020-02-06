Airbloc (ABL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and CPDAX. Airbloc has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, CPDAX, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

