Airbus (EADSY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Airbus has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.52.

EADSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

