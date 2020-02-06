Aircastle (AYR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. On average, analysts expect Aircastle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aircastle stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Aircastle has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

