Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.45 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $17,128,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $11,867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 281,382 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 60.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234,663 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.