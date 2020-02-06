Alibaba Group (BABA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BABA opened at $220.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.71. The firm has a market cap of $560.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TH Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.