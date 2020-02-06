Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after acquiring an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $220.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,464,414. The stock has a market cap of $560.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.71. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

