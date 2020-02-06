Alithya Group (ALYA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.