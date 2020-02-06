Alkermes (ALKS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) recently:

2/5/2020 – Alkermes is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Alkermes was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Alkermes had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

1/24/2020 – Alkermes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/2/2020 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alkermes reported impressive third-quarter results wherein both earnings and sales beat estimates. With increasing traction of Aristada in the market, Alkermes is emerging as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline owing to the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 for both schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder indications. The company also expects action on the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for Vumerity (diroximel fumarate) for multiple sclerosis in the fourth quarter. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues from partners, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

12/20/2019 – Alkermes was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Alkermes Plc has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 55,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2,128.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 153.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

