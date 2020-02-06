Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.83% of Allison Transmission worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 153,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

