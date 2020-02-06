Almeela (KZE) Price Hits $0.0952 on Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $355,392.00 and approximately $1,270.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Almeela has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Almeela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019616 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00119773 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006353 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

