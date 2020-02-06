Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Provident Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $244,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Aegis lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

GOOGL opened at $1,464.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market cap of $997.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,411.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,283.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

