Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,464.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $997.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,411.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,283.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

