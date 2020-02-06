Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

