AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07), Briefing.com reports. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMERCO stock traded down $18.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $349.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $336.39 and a 52 week high of $426.50.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

