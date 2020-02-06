American Express (AXP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Express (NYSE: AXP):

1/27/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $126.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – American Express had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – American Express was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – American Express had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – American Express is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – American Express had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of AXP opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,551,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

