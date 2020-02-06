American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.35. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,937. American Express has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply