American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.35. American Express reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,937. American Express has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

