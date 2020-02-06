American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for American Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $112.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

