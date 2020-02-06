American International Group (AIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AIG opened at $52.48 on Thursday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

