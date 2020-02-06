American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 119.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,235 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.11% of American International Group worth $11,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.58. 292,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

