AmerisourceBergen (ABC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2020 – AmerisourceBergen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $91.44 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Get AmerisourceBergen Corp alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.