Amon (AMN) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Amon has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market cap of $779,324.00 and $4,665.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Amon launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,032,044 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

