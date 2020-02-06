Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $227,098.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00010150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.74 or 0.05906916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00129537 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038565 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002956 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,817,084 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.