Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. GMS reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. 378,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,886. GMS has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $14,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,488,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $7,872,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $3,854,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

