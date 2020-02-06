Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.40). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,460. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

