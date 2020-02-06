Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $729.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $711.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.50 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $591.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Howard Weil lowered Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $207,233 in the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 312,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 234,834 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $17,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

