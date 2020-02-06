Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $653.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $631.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NMRK opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,386,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.