Analysts Anticipate RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce sales of $238.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.11 million. RingCentral reported sales of $188.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $889.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.10 million to $890.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

RNG opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.07 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $211.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in RingCentral by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in RingCentral by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

