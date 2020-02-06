Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.46.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at $207,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -148.62 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.