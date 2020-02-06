Analysts Anticipate Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Weingarten Realty Investors reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4,422.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 773,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.9% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 566,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

