Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 6th (ABUS, ADRO, ALEC, ALV, AMOT, APYX, AROW, ATGN, ATRI, ATVI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 6th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. They currently have GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

