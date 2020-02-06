Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce sales of $1.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $3.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $10.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.73 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 900.24%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $27.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

