Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce $216.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.85 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $215.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $850.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $895.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $862.79 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $927.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,984,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 86,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.