Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

LQDT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 127,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

