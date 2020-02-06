Analysts Expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. Logitech International reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 447,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,500,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.80. 129,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.33.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

